Shabir Ahluwalia Celebrates His 41st Birthday, Says 'thank You' To Fans

On Monday, August 10, popular TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia celebrated his 41st birthday. In his recent video-post, Shabir extended his gratitude and said thank you to his fans across the globe. The video post started from a door and then took the viewers inside Shabir's room, which was decorated with balloons, flowers and lights. As soon as the screen caught Ahluwalia, he greeted all his fans and said, "thank you for making my birthday so special".

Interstingly, as the video moved further, he was seen showering love on all fan pages for sending him birthday wishes. He also apologised for not responding personally to all the wishes in his DM. While Shabir was giving a thank-you speech to his fans, the screen also captured numerous bouquets decorated in his room. Keeping his caption short, Shabir Ahluwalia wrote, "Thank you" along with a praying-hands emoticon. Scroll down to watch Shabir's video.

Shabir Ahluwalia's birthday post

The video-post of the Kumkum Bhagya actor managed to garner more than 121k views (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, his co-stars and friends, including Saqib Saleem, Abhishek Kapur, Sriti Jha and Manit Joura, among many others, also poured love in the comments section. On the other side, actor Tusshar Kapoor's comment read, "Belated happy birthday @shabirahluwalia shabs have a great lockdown birthday week". A section of his fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

Shabir Ahluwalia's age

Shabir was born in 1979 to a Sikh family in Mumbai. He marked his acting debut with Hip hip Hurray, a teenage-drama telecasted on Zee TV in 1999. Later, he rose to fame in 2002 with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Shabir Ahluwalia's shows

Currently, he is playing Abhi in Zee TV's romance-drama Kumkum Bhagya. Along with TV, he recently made his digital debut with a web-series titled Fixerr. The twelve-episode series also features R. Bhakti Klein and Jimmy Sharma in the lead. Fixerr is streaming on Alt Balaji and ZEE5 Premium. Apart from this, he has numerous shows in his repertoire, such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin Toh Hoga, among many others.

