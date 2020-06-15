'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actor Naina Singh Reveals She Had Crush On Onscreen Dad Shabir Ahluwalia

Naina Singh is an Indian TV actor who is best known for her roles in MTV's Splitsvilla 10. She was also the finalist for the Star Plus show called India's Next Superstars. Naina Singh was also crowned the Femina Most Stylish Diva in 2013. She was recently seen as Rhea Mehra in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles who went on to become household names with their characters Abhi and Pragya respectively. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The TV serial Kumkum Bhagya recently completed 6 years on television on April 15, 2020.

Naina Singh, who was already a known name among the youth after her Splitsvilla stint, became more popular after she bagged the role of Rhea Mehra in the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She plays the role of Abhi (played by Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (played by Sriti Jha's character) daughter in the show. Her role was shown to be in a negative shade. Recently, she revealed some interesting information about her thoughts about her reel-life father on the show, Shabir Ahluwalia.

ALSO READ| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Naina Singh To Leave The Show For This Reason, Read More

Rhea's comment on reel father Shabir Ahluwalia

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Naina revealed that when she started shooting for Kumkum Bhagya opposite her on-screen dad Shabir Ahluwalia, she was very scared. She mentioned that she had always had a crush on Shabir Ahluwalia. She added that both she and her mother are completely in awe of Shabir Ahluwalia for a long time. So when Naina Singh initially shot with Shabir for the show, she recalled about getting the shivers as she was scared to perform in front of Shabir.

She recalled one scene where she had to come down the stairs and demand her gift from her dad. She said it was weird to call him her dad since she used to have a crush on him. Later she also mentioned that Shabir had to look the other way so that she could say her dialogues.

However, she recalled that her mother strictly told her to think of him as her dad as he was her crush too. Naina said that after a while it was to a fun shooting with him and the whole Mehra family. Naina has, however, left the show now as she reportedly felt that her negative role was getting monotonous for her.

ALSO READ| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Star Shabir Ahluwalia Styles His Children's Hair Amid Lockdown; See Pics

ALSO READ| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Shikha Singh Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses With Her Husband

ALSO READ| 'Kumkum Bhagya' Completes 6 Years; Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha Thank Fans For All The Love

Promo Image courtesy: Naina Singh and Shabbir Ahluwalia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.