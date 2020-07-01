Doctor's Day 2020: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram Post Expresses Gratitude Towards Doctors

The Ishqbaaaz actress, Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude towards doctors on the occasion of Doctor’s Day 2020. The actress’ Instagram post featured a throwback picture from the 2019 Hindi medical drama Sanjivani. The picture features Surbhi Chandna in a lab coat. Surbhi Chandna played the role of Dr Ishani in the 2019 Hindi medical drama Sanjivani.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards doctors in the caption and also wished them a happy doctor's day. Surbhi Chandna’s caption reads "Happy Doctor’s Day to the saviours of many To all the doctors who always put their patients first

Privileged Enough to be wearing a Doctors Coat on #sanjivani #DrIshani #gratitude

A Big Thankyou to the Medical Fraternity".

Several fans got nostalgic after seeing Chandna’s post on Instagram. While some shared Doctor’s Day 2020 wishes in the comments section, some praised the actress’ beauty. You can check out the Sanjivani actress’ Instagram post here:

Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Sanjivani:

Sanjivani was an Indian medical drama series that aired on the television channel Star Plus. Sanjivani starred actors like Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra. The plot revolves around Dr Ishani Arora and Dr Siddhant who play the love interests of the show.

While the two have completely different personalities, they struggle to deal with the strong attraction that they have towards one another. The 2019 show directed by Abhijit Das and Jackson Sethi is a rebooted version of the 2002 medical drama, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. The 2002 show also used to air on Star Plus.

Doctor’s Day 2020:

July 1 marks the occasion of Doctor’s Day in India. This day is celebrated in honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy received the Bharat Ratna award for his immense contribution to the medical field. Doctor’s Day acknowledges the contribution of all medical and health care professionals who work relentlessly for the well-being of people.

Doctor's Day 2020 is even more special for it acknowledges the doctors and healthcare professionals who have sacrificed their lives to save others amidst the deathly Covid-19 pandemic.

Promo Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

