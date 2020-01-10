Drashti Dhami's Pictures With Her Husband Will Get You All Mushy Over Their Love

Drashti Dhami, born on January 10, made her TV debut with Dill Mill Gayye as Doctor Muskan Chaddha. She garnered more popularity with her daily soaps Geet and Madhubala. She was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka essaying the role of Nandini Thakur.

The star is married to Neeraj Khemka, who was her long-time beau before they tied the knot in 2015. The star always manages to give her fans #couplegoals with the adorable pictures and captions that she posts with her husband.

Here are a few heart-warming pictures that she posted on Instagram.

Drashti Dhami's romantic pictures with her beau, Neeraj Khemka

The adorable New Year's Wish from the couple

A PDA picture from their vacation in Spain

Another adorable vacation picture

A cute picture that will get you all mushy over their love

The forever kind of candid picture

The adorable couple picture for a Diwali wish

A picture where the couple is happily in love

Post her quit from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Dhami seems to be busy prepping up for another role. She often posts workout videos on her social media account where she is seen working hard with her routine.

Although there have been no confirmations yet, fans are speculating that she will soon return to the TV screen with a new daily soap.

