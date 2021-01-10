Drashti Dhami's Birthday: A List Of Her Most Memorable Music Videos

Television actor Drashti Dhami turns 36 on January 10, 2020. She started her career in the industry with Dill Mill Gayye as Dr Muskan and has come a long way. She became the household name with her portrayal of Geet in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi. Little do her fans know that before she entered the TV industry, she appeared in music videos that were widely popular. On the occasion of Drashti Dhami's birthday, let us have a look at some of her music videos.

Drashti Dhami's music videos

Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re

The song was released in 2003 and is a remix of Shamshad Begum's song from film Bahar (1951). It also has lyrics of a song from the famous girl band Spice Girls, Wannabe. The music video features Drashti and also Tanushree Dutta. It became a popular song in no time and was remixed by musician Harry Anand.

Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori

The song was released in 2005 and had groovy beats which made the song popular within no time. It was a part of the album Pink Pussycat and their Friends. The song is sung by Sonali Vajpayee Feat. Cheshire Cat. In the music video, Drashti is seen enjoying the song in the club with her partner and later on joins the dancer to show her moves.

Nachle Soniye Tu

Drashti appeared in this Punjabi song's music video which was sung by musician Shael Oswal. The song was released in 2008 and she is seen dancing with the musician. In the music video, Shael is seen trying to impress Drashti.

Humko Aaj Kal Hai

The original song that featured Madhuri Dixit from the movie Sailaab (1990) was remixed. The remix version featured Drashti who was trying to step on Madhuri's shoes. The item song was remixed by Bappi Lahiri and was sung by Sarnali Bhowmik, Bappi Lahiri, Rahul B. Seth. Watch the video here:

These were the music videos that featured Drashti Dhami. Apart from this, Drashti Dhami's TV serials include Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka​​​​​ and many more. She also won the dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. ​​​​

