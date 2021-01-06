Drashti Dhami's Advanced Birthday Celebration With Nakuul Mehta; See Pics

Actor Drashti Dhami's birthday celebrations have begun well in advance. Her friend and co-star Nakuul Mehta dropped in to celebrate her birthday. Drashti Dhami's birthday falls on January, 10. She took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the celebrations. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Drashti Dhami's photos from her advance birthday celebrations

Drashti Dhami took to her Instagram stories to repost the pictures of her advanced birthday celebrations. In the photos, Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh and Drashti Dhami's husband Niraj Khemka were also seen. Drashti is seen blowing the candle on the cake. Nakuul Mehta had captioned the post as, ''When you meet her after a year, so you celebrate her birthday in advance''. He also wished Dhami a very happy birthday week.

Drashtri also shared an adorable picture of cradling Jankee's baby bump. A group picture of both the couples was also posted on their social media. In the cation of the group picture, Nakuul wrote, ''ya to yeh dosti gehri hai, ya to yeh photo 3D hai''. The four of them were all smiles for the camera. Birthday girl Drashti is seen wearing a black hoodie in the pictures. She has left her hair curly hair open.

The Madhubala actor's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Drashti Dhami's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares pictures and videos of her working out on social media as well. Dhami also shares lovely pictures with her husband Niraj Khemka on Instagram.

Dhami made her acting debut with the popular serial Dill Mill Gayye wherein she played the character of Dr Muskaan Chaddha. The audiences loved her for her performance in her debut serial. She then bagged the lead role in the 2010 serial Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi wherein she played the female lead Geet. She also starred in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. She also won Jhalak Dikhala Jaa 6 with her choreographer partner Salman Yusuf. She was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Image courtesy: @dhamidrashjti Instagram

