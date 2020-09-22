Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Rejecting Bollywood Offers And Staying Committed To TV

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Shaheer Sheikh's ongoing show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is reportedly going off-air soon. The show is said to be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and the news has disappointed fans completely. In a recent interview, the actor revealed a few things about his show going off-air, future acting plans, and other things. He even talked about rejecting Bollywood films. Read on:

Shaheer Sheikh on turning down Bollywood offers

In an interview with Spotboye, when Shaheer Sheikh was asked about whether he has been offered any project till now from Bollywood. To this, the actor told that there had been movies offered to him and there are so many people who have been 'nice' to him for all these years. Sharing his experience, Shaheer revealed that a few years back, he got an offer for a film, but that time he had already said yes for a TV show named Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Hence, he turned down the film and told the person that he had already signed a TV show and that now he can't reject his role.

Sharing another experience, he revealed that somebody wanted him to sign him for something and he had no idea when YRHPK would get off-air, so he refused that project too. He further said that he is someone who stands by his words. If he has promised a TV producer that he will do his show for these many years, he can't later tell the producer that he has got a movie project now and he wants to leave the show, he said.

Shaheer Sheikh's TV shows

Shaheer Sheikh has received critical acclaim with his impeccable performances in various TV serials. Some of his much-loved shows include Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, among many others. Moreover, his portrayal of Arjun in Star Plus' epic-drama Mahabharat also earned him critical appreciation and accolades. Currently, Shaheer is playing the fictional character Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is the spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

