On Shaheer Sheikh's Last Day Of Shoot, 'YRHPK' Producer Rajan Shahi Says 'thanks'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, one of the most popular television shows in the Indian household, is finally coming to an end. The star cast of the show completed their final wrap of the shoot on October 11. The producer of the show Rajan Shahi expressed his gratitude as he posted a picture with the main lead Shaheer Sheikh. He also penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Take a look at the picture below.

Rajan Shahi expressed his gratitude towards Shaheer Sheikh as he called him a true king. He also wrote that Shaheer was not only a brilliant actor but one of the finest human beings. Rajan later thanked Shaheer for his dedication, hard work, humility and for motivating the entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's Last Scene Details Out

According to Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s last episode will air on October 17. Along with Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast also included Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra. The report stated that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke could not revive its TRP rates after the lockdown. Hence, the production house decided to pull off the show.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fans Demand Extension Of The Show After 10 Days Of Protest

According to the report, the show will end on a good note with Abir and Mishti embracing parenthood. The makers of the show are also planning for the second season of the show that will release next year. However, whether or not Sheikh and Rhea will feature in it is not yet confirmed. The on-screen chemistry between the two won the hearts of millions as MishBir was trending from the beginning.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh 'believes' In The Show's New Adoption Track

Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram

Apart from being recognised as Abir from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh is also quite popular on social media. The actor engages with his fans on a daily basis and shares pictures along with various shayaris penned by himself. In one of his last posts, Shaheer shared a closeup of himself dressed in a white shirt. He wrote a Shayari that translated to, “I have a desire and I want you to have one as well. He wants that our heart should be filled with enough love that we would also love strangers in a similar way”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Credits: Shaheer Sheikh/ Rajan Shahi Instagram

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' To Go Off Air; Angry Netizens Demand An Extension

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.