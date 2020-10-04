From 'Bekaboo' To 'Pehli Dafa': Shaheer Sheikh's Shows Have Given TV Audience These Songs

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor/ model has been in this industry for over a decade and has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. He has appeared in many popular television daily soaps that have worked very well not only because of their storyline and performances but also their songs. Here are some of the great songs from the television shows that Shaheer Sheikh has appeared in. Read further ahead to know more about these songs.

Shaheer Sheikh’s television series’ best songs

In 2009, Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut with the television teen drama daily soap, Kya Mast Hai Life, where he played the lead character. The show premiered on April 27, 2009, and aired on the channel Disney Channel India. The actor was cast to play the character of Veer Mehta in the show that went off-air on July 7, 2010. The title track of the series was very popular at the time.

Shaheer Sheikh was cast to play the lead character in Navya Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. The show premiered on April 4, 2011, and aired on the channel StarPlus. The actor played the character of Anant Bajpai in the show that went off-air on June 29, 2012. The song Bekaboo from the television series was loved by many.

In 2016, Shaheer Khan returned to the Indian television after a long time with Sony TV's critically acclaimed television show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer Sheikh played the lead character of Dev Dixit in the series, opposite Erika Fernandez and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The song Pehli Dafa Hai from the show became very popular.

Shaheer Sheikh was cast to play the lead character of Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, that was a huge success. The series premiered on October 1, 2018, and aired on the channel, ColorsTV. The song Zehnaseeb from the television show ruled the hearts of the audience.

Since March 2019, Shaheer Sheikh has been playing the character of Abir Rajvansh in Star Plus's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, opposite Rhea Sharma. The show is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The song Sathiya Mere from the show has become very popular.

