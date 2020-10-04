Times When Shaheer Sheikh Channeled His Inner Poet & Penned Down Shayaris On His IG

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh popularly known for his role as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is very active on his social media. He engages with his fans on daily basis and shares pictures from his various shows and their BTS. He often shares pictures from his photoshoot along with shayaris penned by himself. Take a look at the times when Shaheer Sheikh posted a few shayaris written by himself on his Instagram.

Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram posts with his shayaris.

Shaheer Shaikh recently shared a closeup picture of himself as he sported a white shirt. In his caption, Shaheer Sheikh wrote a Shayari that he wrote by himself. It says,"Ek chaah hai meri, ke aman he teri bhi chaahat ho. Itna pyaar ho dil mein ki ajnabiyon ke liye bhi mohobat ho." This translates too, "I have a desire and I want you to have one as well. He wants that our heart should be filled with enough love that we would also love strangers in a similar way"

Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram posts usually have motivational and classy captions as well as words written by himself. He shared another picture where he is wearing a crown. Shaheer Sheikh's shayaris goes like,"ab apni nae raah ki khoj mein tu niklega toh, duniya tujhe gumraah kahegi..teri apni hokar bhi teri kwaahishen tujhse juda rahengi..Par jo iraade neek hon tere toh ye kaainaat bhi teri humraah banegi. Aur jisne daage the ilzaam tujpar wo duniya bhi tujhko marhaba kahegi." It is a motivational shayari wherein Sheikh says that if you try to do something with all your willpower and take efforts, nothing is impossible in this world. Shaheer Sheikh also writes, "main shayar toh nahi," which is a famous song from Rishi Kapoor's Bobby.

Another one from Shaeer Sheikh's Shayaris is when he shared a picture from a set of one of his shoots. One can see a bright moon shining in the sky. Shaheer Sheikh awoke his inner poet and wrote,"Aaj phir aasman ke usi kone mein shaam dhali jahan tumhari yaadon Ko chupake rakkha hai." It is based on the memories of a loved one. Take a look at his post:

Shaheer Sheikh also shared a BTS picture from one of his TV series. He is seen sitting in the balcony while posing for the camera. Shaheer Sheikh wrote,"Mukhtasar se chahaten hain meri. Rab ke faisalon ka ehtaram zayaada hai." The shayari is based on decisions made by god. Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram post:

Shaheer Sheikh's TV shows

Shaheer Sheikh has played various roles in a decade of his career. He has received critical acclaim for his performance on television. Some of his popular shows include Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Kya Mat Hai Life and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, among many others. His role as Arjuna in Star Plus' epic-drama Mahabharat was appreciated by the critics. Currently, Shaheer Shaikh is playing the character of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke on Star Plus.

