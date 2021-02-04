Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia's Chemistry In This Picture Leaves Fans Smitten

Indian actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been making heads turn with their chemistry. Recently, the duo has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as they were heading out in the city looking all cute and adorable. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan can be seen showing off their calm and lovely pose, as usual, that is sure to leave netizens all gaga over these pictures.

In the picture, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan can be seen striking cute poses and are all smiles as they were being photographed by the paparazzi. In the top left pic, the duo can be seen having a hearty laugh as they pose in the candid picture. In the right-hand side pic, the couple can be adorably looking at each other.

In the other post, Pavitra and Eijaz can be seen walking out of the hotel and are quite surprised to see the paps there. Pavitra can be seen donning a black ‘villain’ sweatshirt along with a pair of blue ripped jeans. She completed her look with a black mask, a pair of white sandals and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Eijaz donned a black t-shirt and black shorts and opted for black shoes and mask.

Along with these pictures, the paparazzi penned a sweet note. The caption read as, “They look fab together â¤ #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things happy and nice on the amazing chemistry between the two. Some of the users revealed how adorable the two looked, while some lauded the actor for their sweet relationship.

Apart from this post, the duo goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much about each other that often take the internet by storm. Earlier to this, Pavitra Punia went on to share a sweet video of them where they look truly unmissable. The video shows glimpses of them and their love story that has left fans in ‘awe’. Take a look.

