Pavitra Punia Responds To Sumit's Claims, Says 'Will Come Up With An Answer Soon'

Television actor Pavitra Punia responded to the claims made by Sumit Maheshwari that the two are married and she has cheated on him four times. She said that she will deal with the accusations at the ‘right time’ and this isn’t important for her right now. Pavitra had earlier revealed about her engagement with Sumit and informed her fans that the engagement had been called off. In the interview with DNA, she said that she will come up with an answer soon and it’s not very important for her.

Pavitra avoided commenting on Sumit Maheswari's accusations

Also read: 'Pavitra Punia Is My Wife And Cheated On Me Four Times', Claims Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari

In an interview, Pavitra said it’s good to ride on someone’s limelight. The Splitsvilla contestant avoided commenting on the issue. She further revealed that she’s watching the live and uncut videos and seeing how he is missing her. She stated that she is enjoying the part and doesn’t want to make her memory clumsy because of such ‘stupid’ topics.

Sumit Maheshwari made these shocking revelations in an interview with Youtube channel Fifafooz. He claimed that he and Pavitra Punia are still married. Sumit stated that the actor had not disclosed their marriage yet, and she will be able to give reasons as he does not know them. He also accused Pavitra of extramarital affairs with Paras Chhabra, Pratik Sehajpal, another guy from other industry and Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra also opened up about her relationship with Eijaz Khan in the interview with DNA and said that she is feeling blessed as he had trusted her and surrendered himself to her. She continued that they shared cosy moments such as hugging and kissing each other on the cheeks, in the popular reality show. Pavitra recently took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional note for Eijaz Khan. Take a look at the post below:

Also read: Who Is Hotelier Sumit Maheshwari Who Claims To Be Pavitra Punia's Husband

Commenting on her relationship with Paras Chhabra, she said that when she participated in a popular reality show, she was prepared that Paras and Mahira Sharma could drag her down someday. She claimed that she already knew that the duo would speak behind her back. She concluded that for her they ‘don’t exist’.

Also read: Pavitra Punia's Career Highlights, What She Is Best Known For, And Private Life

According to Hindustan Times, Paras had earlier stated that Pavitra had cheated on her husband with him. He found out about her marriage when her husband had texted her. Later, Sumit confirmed the statement to be true.

Image Source: Pavitra Punia Instagram

Also read: Paras Chhabra's Rumoured Ex-GF Pavitra Punia To Be Part Of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.