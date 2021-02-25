Eijaz Khan Shares His "pawri" Moment With His Father On Instagram; Watch

Celebrities quite often take to their social media handles and join trends ruling the internet with posts about themselves. In the last few days, “pawri ho rahi hai” has become a new trend and many film celebs joined the trend. Actor Eijaz Khan has also joined this trend in his latest Instagram post featuring him and his father. He reminisced the day the photo was taken, which received heartfelt reactions from her better half Pavitra Punia, along with his fans.

Eijaz Khan joins ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trens

Eijaz Khan has been in a popular name in television for long and his popularity on social media has grown over time as well. His latest post featuring his father is one of the rare times when the actor has posted about him. Taking into the currently ongoing ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ trend, the actor posted a picture with his father. He wrote in the caption, “ye mai hoo... ye mere dad hai.... aur yaha advice ho rahi hai....(like a friend ...cos dads know best... )”.

Continuing his caption, he used the hash tag ‘#yahapawrihorahihai’, which was followed by a “No”. Eijaz then explained that the moment captured in the photo is not actually a party, but a gossip between him and his father about a popular reality television show that he has been a part of. His partner Pavitra Punia wrote a heartfelt message in the comments of the post, which was also followed by comments by his fans. They expressed their excitement after seeing a candid picture with his father and also sent wishes for him.

Eijaz Khan has worked in a number of famous television shows and a handful of popular films as well. Some of his most popular works in television comes in shows like Kkavyanjali, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey among others. He has also worked in the popular film Tanu Weds Manu starring R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, and also appeared in the film’s sequel.

