Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Are 'very Much In Love' Despite Being 'polar Opposites'

Popular film and television actor Eijaz Khan recently made headlines after he made his relationship with ladylove Pavitra Punia Instagram official. On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2021, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor shared a candid picture with Pavitra and penned a heartfelt note for her on his Instagram handle. Now, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Eijaz spilt the beans on their courtship and revealed that they are in an extremely 'happy space' right now.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are 'polar opposites' but 'very much in love'

Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently celebrated Valentine's Day together and expressed their love for each other in sweet notes on their respective Instagram handles. Ever since the love birds made their relationship official on social media, the couple has become one of the hot topics of discussion among fans. Thus, in a recent interview with the online portal, Eijaz spoke about his and Pavitra's togetherness and revealed that although they are poles apart, they are "very much in love" with each other.

Describing his lover, the 45-year-old told the portal that Pavitra is amazing and he is happy to have her in his life. He also went on to express how love makes the world go round and advised fans to rise in love and not be scared. Elaborating further on the same, Eijaz said that while he is fire, his girlfriend is water, which makes them polar opposites. He also showered the Baalveer Returns actor with heaps of praise and stated that she is real, genuine, humble and is as beautiful as a rainbow.

However, the couple does not seem to have plans of tying the knot anytime soon. When asked about his plans of getting married to Pavitra, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor explained they're currently in a happy space and set the record straight saying things will happen when they're supposed to.

Meanwhile, on Valentine's Day 2021, Eijaz Khan took the internet by surprise when he posted an "I Love Her" picture on Instagram with Pavitra Punia. Sharing the mushy photograph, he wrote, "I love my valentine and this is my first Valentine with her. So it's super special. We even had a SMALL fight." Take a look:

