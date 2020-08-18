'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' Cast Plays Games To Kill The Boredom In-between Shots; See BTS Pics

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a romantic television show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The series is a spiritual sequel to Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the film was halted due to the lockdown for a few months. However, with the commencement of unlockdown, the shooting of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has finally begun.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 cast has fun, See BTS stills

Keeping all the precautionary measures in mind, the shooting of the show is carried out with tremendous safety. All the actors of the show are strictly not allowed to step out while shooting. However, the entire cast came up with a quirky idea for killing the boredom in-between the shots. The team was spotted dancing and playing games to keep up with the positive spirit & to instil zeal and joy in everyone. Take a look at it here:

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 cast:

Mohit Kumar

The show sees Mohit Kumar essaying the role of the main protagonist Shravan Malhotra. He is a civilian sent to Army school to learn discipline where his path crosses with Suman Tiwari. Both Suman and Sharvan have numerous disputes initially but later the duo falls in love when Shravan breaks up with his ex, Devika.

Kanikka Kapur

Kanikka Kapur is playing the role of Suman Tiwari, who is the daughter of Colonel Vijay Tiwari and the granddaughter of Brigadier Mohan Tiwari. Initially, Shravan irritates her by keeping her nicknames like “Sumo”. However, love prevails between the duo.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 plot

The premise of the revolves around the life of Shravan Malhotra and Suman Tiwari. While Shravan is a happy go civilian teenager who was sent to Army School to learn discipline. On the other hand, Suman is his father’s friend’s daughter, who initially was irritated by Shravan.

Being a civilian, Shravan disliked the decimation between the army and civilian students in their school. Currently, the audience can watch how Suman and Shravan become best of friends. But will their friendship grow into love? Stay tuned for further updates about Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

