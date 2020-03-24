'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 23, 2020: Shravan Makes Suman Upset Again

The latest episode of Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste 2 started with Kanchan taunting Suman that she does not want to accept the fact that she loves Shravan. Kanchan adds that Suman is breaking the discipline for the second time. Suman clarifies that Shravan was happy and he wanted to celebrate, and since she did not want to spoil his mood, she went to the party with him.

Kanchan asks her how did she forget to carry her mobile phone along with her. Suman tells Kanchan that she had sent her a message which she never read. Kanchan asks her if she loves Shravan and also asks her if she helped him in breaking up with Devika, so she could be around him always, to which Suman denies.

The next morning, Shravan happily and hugs his parents at the breakfast table. They are shocked to see such a sudden change in their son’s behaviour. Shravan tells them that they are the best parents in the world and leaves for school. On the way, he practices proposing Suman. Bunty warns Shravan not to propose Suman because she discusses everything with her family.

Bunty scares Shravan and tells him that Suman will complain colonel Vijay and General Devraj if he proposes her. He warns Shravan to be careful. At school, Anish reminds Suman to bring Shravan to the party. Suman agrees to this and Devika walks in telling Anish that if Shravan does not come to the party, their plan will fail.

Shravan is late to class and gets scolded by the teacher. He walks in and sits next to Suman. During the break, Shravan follows Suman to the library too. He tells her that his parents have asked him to stay around her, to learn about her ethics. Shravan then finds the right moment and asks her if she will tell her family if anyone proposes her.

This makes Suman furious and she tells him that she won’t come to the party. Shravan apologises to Suman and pleads her to come to the party. In the evening, Suman gets ready for the party. Shravan, on the other hand, keeps calling Suman but she does not pick up his calls. He decides to meet her personally and apologise to her.

