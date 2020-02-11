Ekta Kapoor's Best Television Serials That Released Back In 2000

Ekta Kapoor is an Indian television and film producer, director, joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2020, that is the fourth highest civilian award in India. Ekta Kapoor has produced many hit movies like Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Love Sex aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Shor in the City, and more.

Ekta has also created and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. Some of her most popular shows are Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and several others that were credited with starting a new wave on Indian television, leading to her being known as the "Czarina of television" and "the Queen of India Television”. Here are Ekta Kapoor's best television serials that released in 2000. Read ahead to know more-

Ekta Kapoor's best television serials that released in 2000

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is an Indian soap opera that premiered on July 3, 2000, on Star Plus. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. The show was based on the family life of Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon, Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is an Indian soap opera on Star Plus that premiered on October 16, 2000. The show was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced by her production company Balaji Telefilms. The show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar as the lead protagonists. The show explored the worlds of Parvati and Om Agarwal, living in a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is the ideal daughter-in-law of Agarwal family and Om, their ideal son. The show is the story of the sons of Vishwanath Agarwal and their children thereof. The show also had Ali Asgar who played the role of Kamal Agarwal, Anup Soni who played the role of Suyash Mehra, Shweta Kawatra/ Achint Kaur who played the role of Pallavi Agarwal as the major supporting cast.

Kavita

Kavita is an Indian soap opera created by Ekta Kapoor and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. The series premiered in 2000 on Metro Gold and starred Ram Kapoor and Smriti Irani as protagonists. The series revolves around the protagonist Kavita (Smriti Irani) who is under various veiled attacks just because of her fight for truth and justice. Kavita belongs to a middle-class family. She is jobless and to fight the financial crisis her family faces, Kavita joins a restaurant as a waitress. The series explored the love between Rishi and Kavita and how they fight the circumstances to stand tall for their love

