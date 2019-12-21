Ye Hai Chahatein Written Updates Of December 20: Yuvraj And Preesha Are In Love

Ye Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP.

Written updates- December 20, 2019

In yesterday's episode, Preesha comes back home and realises that Vasudha is upset with her. She asks Vasudha the reason for her anger and she lashes out at her. Vasudha blamed Saransh for ruining Preesha's life as nobody is ready to marry her and also accept Saransh. Vasudha reminds Preesha that Saransh is not her son, he is Mahima's son. Preesha then reminds Vasudha how her sister, Mahima too didn't receive any support from her because of which she was not in this world today. She told Vasudha that Mahima became pregnant without getting married and approached her for help since Vasudha denied to help her. Mahima hands over the child and told Preesha that even though she might have given birth to the child, she has given the child his heartbeat. She asked Preesha to promise her that she would be the mother of her child and would take care of him. Mahima died soon after and ever since then Saransh has been raised Preesha. She tries to make Vasudha understand that if they begin to tell everyone that Saransh is not her son, people will raise questions about his father.

Meanwhile, Rudraksh tries on some costumes for his shows and calls Kaveri too for trying out her costumes, that is when Kaveri tells him that she is pregnant and he is the father of her child. Rudraksh, shocked by it denies it so Kaveri slams the phone in aggression. As soon as Preesha opens the door of her house, Yuvraj proposes her which leaves Preesha spellbound but Yuvraj then tells her that he was practising how to propose her girlfriend with her and that upsets Preesha and her mom. Vasudha sees Preesha feeling heartbroken. Later, Preesha takes out a picture of Yuvraj and remembers the moments she spent with him. She thinks to herself that Saransh is her true love, but Yuvraj was the one she always desired.

Meanwhile, Preesha narrates the whole Yuvraj practising on her to propose to his girlfriend scenario and Yuvraj enters her clinic with Kaveri. Preesha checks her report and finds out that she is pregnant. Rudraksh till then, enters the clinic and misbehaves with Kaveri blaming her of lying. Preesha intervenes and asks Rudraksh to not misbehave. Yuvraj comes to defend Kaveri and tells Rudraksh that he's her lawyer and he had called his father. Rudraksh begins to fight with him and Preesha realises that Kaveri is not Yuvraj's girlfriend. Rajeev falls in between to stop their fight and asks Yuvraj to send them a legal notice after which they will see what is to be done further.

After Rudraksh leaves, Yuvraj invites over Preesha to a restaurant where he will be proposing his girlfriend. Preesha agrees too on going there with him but as soon as she sees Yuvraj bending on his knees proposing someone who was not visible, she breaks down instantly. Later she realises that Yuvraj was proposing her son Saransh to be his son and then also proposes Preesha. Preesha could not believe it and meanwhile, her parents arrive there too and ask her to say yes to Yuvraj.

