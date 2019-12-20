Aishwarya Sakhuja Excited To Bring Alive The Negative Side In Her With 'Ye Hai Chahatein'

Aishwarya Sakhuja is a popular TV actor who is known mostly for her role as Toasty in Saas Bina Sasural. The actor, who has been away from television for a while, was last seen in 2018 where she made a guest appearance in Star Bharat's Chandrashekhar. Aishwarya is now set to make her comeback on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Chahatein. While actors Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi will be seen as protagonists, Aishwarya Sakhuja will be cast in a negative role. Yeh Hai Chahatein will mark the first television show for the actor where she portrays a negative character on screen. Know more about the show below.

Ye Hai Chahatein - About the show

Star Plus is set to bring its viewers an enchanting love story with its brand new show Ye Hai Chahatein. This love story revolves around two individuals who are brought together because of their profound love for someone other than themselves. First is Preesha (played by Sargun Kaur), who will be seen as a young, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family, whereas, Rudraksh (played by Abrar Qazi), will play a free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother. They do not have much in common, except for the fact that both were destined to fall in love with each other. On the other hand, Ahana (played by Aishwarya Sakhuja) will portray a spoilt brat who has a stern personality but is selfish and double-faced.

Aishwarya Sakhuja speaks about her dark character

Aishwarya Sakhuja recently discussed getting into the dark zone while expressing her excitement for the role. She revealed that she is very excited to bring alive a different side of herself to the television screen. Aishwarya added that she wanted to take up a role that is significant and different from what she has already done in the past. She believes that her time off television for about 2- 2.5 years has certainly helped and that her patience has finally paid off. Aishwarya also revealed that she has been offered several roles in the past, but none had been as exciting as the character she will be seen playing in Ye Hai Chahatein.

Describing Ahana, Aishwarya said that despite the character being an antagonist, she is a beautiful and strong character whose obsessive streak leads her to what she desires which the actor believes is attractive in its own dark way. She admitted that these were the factors that drew her to the character and that she is very excited to bring alive a different side of her to the television screen. Yeh Hai Chahatein is set to premiere on December 19 on Star Plus.

