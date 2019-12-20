Ye Hai Chahatein: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which translates to ‘This is Love’, is an Indian television series. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the serial, which airs on Star Plus. It is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is one of the most viewed series on Star Plus. Yeh Hai Chahatein premiered on December 19, 2019. Read more to know about the ensemble cast of the series.

The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

The series Yeh Hai Chahatein revolves around Prisha, who is a single mother and raises her sister’s child, after the death of her sister. The cast of the series will include Sargun Kaur Luthra, who will play the role of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan, a Gynaecologist, daughter of Vasudha and Gopal, and Saransh’s adoptive mother. The show will also feature Abrar Qazi, who will be seen as Rudraksh Khurana, a rockstar. Vidhaan Sharma will play the character of Saransh Srinivasan, Prisha’s adopted son. Sidharth Shivpuri will be seen as Yuvraj Pillai. Fans of the series are very excited to see the show.

Indira Krishnan will be seen as Vasudha Srinivasan, Prisha’s mother.

Vijay Kashyap will be seen as Gopal Krishna Srinivasan, Prisha’s mother.

Aishwarya Sakhuja will be seen as Ahana.

Indraneil Sengupta will be seen as Rajeev Khurana, Rudraksh’s elder brother.

Satyajeet Sharma is cast as Balraj Khurana.

The show will also feature Katie Iqbal, Aishwarya Khare, Ayushi Satpathy, and Sunakshi Sharma in pivotal roles.

About Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is an Indian television drama show which aired in December 2013, on Star Plus. It was created by Ekta Kapoor and was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It is one of the best shows Star Plus series, according to the fans of the show.

