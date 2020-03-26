Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste Written Update March 26, 2020: Shravan Decides To Take Revenge

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste starts with Shravan, Suman and their classmates playing a game together at Anish’s party. The game they play is about giving a word and describing how they feel about it. Someone points out to Saheb and calls him aloo, he describes the various dishes made out of it. Saheb then asks Shravan to describe friendship.

Shravan starts describing Suman and also points out her special qualities. Anish teases him and tells him that he knows the girl Shravan is talking about. Anish tells everyone that the girl is Suman and also reveals how Suman is madly in love with Shravan. He tells everyone about their late-night parties and how they discuss each other’s secrets.

This leaves Suman shocked and Kanchan tries to hit Shravan but Suman stops her. Devika starts smearing cake on Shravan’s face and starts insulting him. Anish goes on and tells Suman that she has made a bad choice. He also asks her if she fell for Shravan just because he stays next to her. Shravan asks her to calm down and asks her to let him explain, but she slaps him.

Anish orders Shravan to walk away and also insults Saheb and the others. Shravan tries to explain Suman but she walks away. Suman comes back home and starts studying. Kanchan tells her that she should not forgive Shravan when it is bothering her so much. Shravan, on the other hand, comes back home and slaps himself.

He thinks about how he let cheap people insult him. Shravan cries and tells himself that he will not accept defeat. The next day, he tells Bunty about the entire incident. Bunty asks Shravan to attend school and also advises him not to bother Suman. Shravan tells Bunty that he will apologise to Suman and not spare the person who hurt her.

