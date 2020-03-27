'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 27, 2020: Shravan Falls Into Kanchan's Trap

The episode of Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste started with Bunty suggesting Shravan to behave normally at school. He asks Shravan not to talk to Suman and also behave like nothing has happened. Shravan tells Bunty that he cannot stop talking to Suman because he loves her.

Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste written update March 27, 2020

Shravan tells Bunty that he just wants to convince Suman and he will do that with the help of Kanchan. In the school bus, Kanchan tells Suman that she will teach Shravan a lesson. Suman asks her to stop overreacting when Shravan comes next to their window and calls Kanchan.

Kanchan throws a paper ball that distracts Shravan, making him lose his balance while riding the bike. Suman scolds Kanchan to stop doing it while Anish and his friends enjoy the scenario. When Shravan reaches his class, Anish throws a paper ball at him, which makes him furious. He almost reacts to it but stops when he sees Suman.

Also Read: 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 20: Shravan & Suman Go On A Bike Ride At Night

Shravan takes his seat near Suman when the teacher walks in class. The teacher announces and asks them to submit their buddy project. Shravan asks Suman if she will submit the project, she replies that she will, and that will be the end of their friendship. During the break, Kanchan walks to Anish’s friends and asks them if she could join their group.

When Anish agrees, Suman accompanies them too. Shravan stops them and tries to speak to Suman but she ignores him. After school, Anish and his friends puncture Shravan’s bike with the help of Kanchan. Shravan fumes when he sees the tyre of his bike is punctured and fumes but calms down when he sees Suman.

Also Read: 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 23, 2020: Shravan Makes Suman Upset Again

He decides to walk his bike home when Kanchan comes up to him and suggests him to speak to Suman. She also suggests Shravan to speak to Suman that night. Shravan agrees to this without knowing the fact that Kanchan has landed him into big trouble.

Shravan reaches home and tells Bunty that he does not know about Kanchan’s plan but he wants to apologise to Suman. On the other hand, Suman decides to invite Shravan’s parents home and starts the preparation. Kanchan asks Dadaji about his vintage gun. Suman wonder what Kanchan is up to.

That night, Shravan gets ready and tells his maid that he has some work and will be returning in an hour. He asks her to inform his parents. The maid tells him that his parents have gone out too. Shravan reaches Suman’s house with a cake and is shocked to see his parents sitting inside. Kanchan welcomes him in but Shravan stands still, shocked.

Also Read: Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste Written Update March 26, 2020: Shravan Decides To Take Revenge

Also Read: Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 23, 2020: Kalyani And Trilok Meet At His House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.