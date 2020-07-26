Ekta Kapoor And Krystle D'Souza's List Of TV Serials And Web-Series Together, Take A Look

Ekta Kapoor shares a strong bond with several Television actors on a personal front. The Balaji Telefilms owner is quite gregarious with actors like Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, and Krystle D'Souza. Amazingly, all these small-screen divas have also done a variety of shows for Ekta in their respective careers. Television's much-celebrated star Krystle D'Souza has been a part of some popular Ekta Kapoor's shows both on TV and her OTT platform ALTBalaji. Talking about the same let's take a look at the number of times Krystle D'Souza collaborated with Ekta Kapoor.

List Of Krystle D'Souza's Shows Bankrolled By Ekta Kapoor

Fittrat (2019)

Fittrat is Ekta Kapoor and Krystle D'Souza's most successful collaboration so far. Fittrat is a popular web-series which is currently airing on EK's ALTBalaji OTT platform. Krystle D'Souza essays the role of Tarini Bisht with utmost conviction. A drama, featuring Krystle D'Souza and Aditya Seal in lead roles. Krystle plays a golddigger in the drama series, who falls for her best friend's fiance. A riveting show with great performances by actors.

Brahmarakshas (2016)

The next Ekta Kapoor's show in which Krystle D'Souza played the female lead is Brahmarakshas. A popular supernatural fiction which aired on Zee Tv. Krystle D'Souza's character is that of Raina Rishabh Shrivastava, a righteous woman. She fights the evil to protect herself in the serial from the devil, who kills every woman he sees dressed as a bride. Aham Sharma played the male lead, whereas Parag Tyagi played the antagonist Brahmarakshas.

Kya Dill Mein Hai (2007)

Kya Dill Mein Hai is another Ekta Kapoor show, in which Krystle D'Souza played a supporting role. Kya Dill Mein Hai aired on 9X channel starring Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abigail Jai in the lead roles. It is an Indian drama produced by Ekta Kapoor. Krystle D'Souza essayed the role of Tamanna Punj in this romantic drama.

Kasturi (2007)

Kasturi is counted amongst the most popular of all Balaji shows. Shubhangi Atre and Karan Patel played the lead pair in this romantic drama. It is a lesser-known fact that Krystle D'Souza also played a supporting character in Kasturi, that of Navneet. Even though D'Souza's role was short-lived, the small screen star managed to leave a mark with her stellar performance in the Ekta Kapoor serial.

