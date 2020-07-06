Ekta Kapoor Announces New Episodes Of 'Pavitra Bhagya': Watch Promo

During the coronavirus pandemic, several shows and films had to halt shooting. However, as the country is slowly easing into several phases of unlocking, many television shows have started shooting with the necessary precautionary measures in place. The Ekta Kapoor-produced Pavitra Bhagya has also resumed shooting.

Ekta Kapoor shares promo for new episodes of Pavitra Bhagya

The cast of Pavitra Bhagya has already started shooting for new episodes of the show. Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share a new promo of the show. She also added that the viewers will now be treated to new episodes of the show.

Ekta Kapoor also captioned the video as, “Nayi shuruaat Pavitra Bhagya. Watch the new episodes of #PavitraBhagya on @colorstv”. The promo also informs that new episodes of Pavitra Bhagya will start airing from July 13, 2020, at 10 pm.

The new promo of Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Bhagya starts with Reyansh telling Pranati about how he is selfish. He also tells her that he does not want to take any responsibility for Jugnu. Reyansh also goes ahead and tells Pranati how he treasures his freedom too much to give it all up for Jugnu.

However, Pranati gets annoyed and tells him that Jugnu is indeed his daughter. She also adds that both she and Jugnu will always stay in Reyansh’s house. Pranati also tells Reyansh how she will always hate him and stay right in front of him so that he can feel the anger and hatred. In the promo of Pavitra Bhagya, we can also see a teenager Jugnu sitting as she watches her parents fight.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s post here:

Pavitra Bhagya is set against the premise of Pranati Mishra and Reyansh Khurana who fall in love with each other. However, when Pranati becomes pregnant, Reyansh leaves her as he is not ready to become a father. The show stars Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh as Pranati Mishra and Reyansh Khurana respectively. The show premiered early this year on March 2, 2020. As soon as it was released, Pavitra Bhagya was praised for its fresh cast and plotline.

