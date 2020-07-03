Ekta Kapoor Recalls Fans Watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi During Gujarat Earthquake

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most iconic daily soaps of India which still now has a huge fanbase. Today, the soap completed 20 years since its airing. On the occasion, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to reveal interesting trivia about it along with a video. Here's what it is about.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates Kyunki Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completing two decades

Ekta Kapoor on Instagram clocked in 20 years of the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She shared a video where Tulsi (the main character) is introducing the audience with the Virani family. She also penned a heartfelt note where she revealed an interesting fact.

In the caption of Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post, she said that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was immensely popular. In fact, so much so that during the Gujarat earthquake, people took their TV sets out to get their daily dose of the serial. Ekta Kapoor also penned a note saying, "20 years to Kyunki... A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India’s ‘soft ambassador’, owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time".

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Her Friend Smriti Irani; See Here

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started airing from July 3, 2000, and ran for eight years, ending in 2008. The main character of the soap was Tulsi Virani played by Smriti Irani. Other important characters were Mihir Virani (Ronit Roy/ Amar Upadhayay), Ansh Gujral (Akashdeep Saigal), Baa (Sudha Shivpuri), Lakshay Virani (Pulkit Samrat), Mona Kapadia (Mandira Bedi), and Karan Virani (Hiten Tejwani).

Also Read: Unseen Pic: Smriti Irani's Pic From Her 'Tulsi' Days Is So Not Like Her 'bahu' Avatar

The plot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolves around the Virani family and their dynamics with each other. Mihir Virani decides to marry Tulsi, the daughter of their family priest. However, his mother is completely against the match. She tries to create various obstacles in the life of her daughter-in-law.

Also Read: Smriti Irani & The Cast Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Wish Ekta Kapoor On Her B'day

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Says 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' Is Being Called An "eye-opener On Marriage"

In other news, the entire cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunited virtually on June 7 on the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Smriti Irani shared the 10-minute video containing the entire cast on her Instagram. She, along with the rest of the cast thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving them parts to play in the serial which went on to become an iconic one. Adding a caption to the video, she wrote, "#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor. Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor".

Also Read: If 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Is Made In Hollywood, This Could Be The Cast

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Post-lockdown TV Shoots From Set; See Pictures

Image credit: Kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi Instagram, Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.