Ekta Kapoor Shares Sweet Promo Video Celebrating 6 Years Of 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi'

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account to celebrate six years of her show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi stars Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan and Shakti Arora opposite each other. Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and posted small promo tracing the love that the lead characters share for each other. While posting the video, Ekta Kapoor mentioned, “Celebrating 6 years of a Ishaani and Ranveer's journey full of love, warmth and sweet memories with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi!” [sic]

In the promo, Radhika Madan is seen essaying the role of Ishaani. Television actor Shakti Arora played the role of Ranveer, who is her love interest in the show. Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi is a daily soap that revolved around strong emotions of vengeance, betrayal, romance, and love. The show was packed with family drama as well. The audiences loved the chemistry that Radhika Madan’s Ishaani shared with Shakti Arora’s Ranveer.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi is about childhood friends who eventually fall in love with each other. While Radhika Madan’s character is shown to be the daughter of a rich man, Shakti Arora’s character is the son of a man who works for the rich man. Despite being an unconventional pair, Ranveer and Ishaan fall in love with each other.

Ekta Kapoor's controversy

There were rumours that Ekta Kapoor is currently producing Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain for her OTT platform ALTBalaji. Ekta Kapoor has, reportedly, had a great professional relationship with actor Mona Singh, who is a part of the show. However, there have been reports that the duo had a fallout. Mona Singh, in an interview with an entertainment portal, had cleared the air about the rumour.

In the interview, Mona Singh stated that she read about the rumours and found it hilarious. She added that there has been no fight between her and Ekta Kapoor and that the rumours are not true. She further added that she has read a lot of news about herself which are completely untrue and this news is one amongst the many.

The actor was asked whether she had a conversation about it with Ekta Kapoor, to which she stated that there is nothing to talk about. She said that she doesn’t know how and where the rumours came up from. However, she confirmed that there is no fight between them and that they laughed after reading about it.

