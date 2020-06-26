Ekta Kapoor Says 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3' Is Being Called An "eye-opener On Marriage"

Ekta Kapoor’s recently released show ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’ has won many hearts with its storyline and impeccable performances by the leading actors. The web series featuring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli in prominent roles has received much appreciation from both critics and audience alike. The third season of the romantic drama series has been making waves ever since the show was announced. Ekta Kapoor, who is the person behind the hit series, recently shared her views on the success of the show.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the response to the show has reinstated her faith in backing subjects that appeal to the audience and huge fan base. She further stated that many of her fans and relatives told her that the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3 is an eye-opener as it deals with the topics of relationships, love and marriage. Ekta, who is happy with the success of the show, revealed that the show is soon going to have a fourth season.

Ekta Kapoor also shared her happiness by stating that the response and the love that people and fans have showered upon the show made it trend on the No. 1 position on the IMDb rating chart. The huge fan base is looking forward to watching the new episodes of this series which will stream on July 1, 2020, on ALTBalaji and Zee5 apps, according to the portal. Moreover, with the fourth season of the popular series already in the pipeline, the current season of the show is undoubtedly a new watch as one waits to see if Amaira becomes the latest Humsafar in Rohit’s life, or does he realise how much he loves Ananya.

All you need to know about Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

Nothing is the same, neither the love nor the relationships!

Rohit & Ana's love has taken a vengeful turn that will complicate relationships & affect everyone on #KehneKoHumsafarHain, S3, streaming NOW on #ALTBalaji

More episodes streaming soon.https://t.co/x6pjj8RPsB pic.twitter.com/eBR3wev4gw — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) June 6, 2020

ALT Balaji and Zee 5 recently released all episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, which deals with the story of a married couple. The show garnered immense popularity with its first two seasons. Season 3 of the show includes actors like Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Pooja Banerjee, Apurva Agnihotri, among others. The romantic drama series revolves around the lives of Rohit Mehra (played by Ronit Roy), a chartered accountant who is married to Poonam played by Gurdeep Kohli. However, he has an extramarital affair with an interior designer named Ananya Sharma played by Mona Singh.

