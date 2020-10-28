Ekta Kapoor Shares A Video Of Her Stuck In Mumbai Traffic; Fans Call Her Beautiful

Television producer-director Ekta Kapoor is known for producing various shows and movies under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and now ALT Balaji. Various shows have resumed their shoot a few months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic and Ekta Kapoor is back on track. She recently shared a video as she heads out of her house for work.

Ekta Kapoor's videos on traffic

Producer and director Ekta Kapoor on October 28 shared a video of hers in a car. She was travelling while she got stuck in traffic and thus made a video featuring herself and the traffic in Mumbai. She is dressed in a plain white top and flaunts her no-makeup face. She wrote that the traffic is back as it was on a halt for many months since the lockdown was announced. She also shared a video of hers and another person sitting in the backseat and showing that they are stuck. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post of Mumbai traffic.

Reactions to Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post

As Ekta shared the video reel on her Instagram handle, many fans wrote that she looked gorgeous without makeup. An Instagram user asked her how does she always look so pretty. Celebrities like Ronit Roy and Surbhi Chandna also commented on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post. Ronit sent laughing emojis and wrote that people are behaving as if coronavirus has disappeared from Mumbai. Actor Surabhi Chandan wrote that Ekta's skin is glowing. To this, Ekta replied that 'it's all 'Bicchoo ka Khel' referring to her new ALT Balaji Bicchoo ka Khel. Take a look at the comments on her reel.

Image Credits: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

About Ekta Kapoor's new web series Bicchoo Ka Khel

Ekta Kapoor is busy promoting the show Bicchoo Ka Khel on her social media. It is a new web series of ALT Balaji in collaboration with Zee 5. It has an ensemble cast of actors like Divyendu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Trishna Mukherjee, Mukul Chadda, Gagan Anand and many more. The show is set to release on November 14 and will be dropping the trailer today on October 28. The plot will revolve around a writer who lost his father in a mishap and the consequences that follow.

