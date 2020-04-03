Ekta Kapoor's Panicky Illustration Of Current Times Features Her Son Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor recently posted an adorable video of her son Ravie Kapoor on her social media. Ravie Kapoor can be seen driving a toy car in the video put up. Ekta Kapoor decided to give a serious twist to the video by aptly describing it as the current situation of the world amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

Ekta Kapoor’s adorable illustration of the current scenario

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a video of little Ravie Kapoor driving a toy car backward. In the video posted, the little boy can be seen confused as his car goes in the wrong direction. He can be seen sitting in a stylish yellow car while the remote-controlled vehicle goes backward. He can be seen sitting in it in a blue T-shirt and a white pair of pants. The video has been taken in the play area where more of Ravie’s luxurious toy cars can be seen parked. Jolly children’s music can be heard in the background of the video posted. In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has expressed her paranoia as she says the world is going in the wrong direction. She has also given it a dramatic touch with the hashtag that says “panic attack”. Have a look at the post put up on Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram here.

Ekta Kapoor’s Ram Navami wishes

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a video wishing her fans on the occasion of Ram Navami. In the religious video posted, Ekta Kapoor has put up a video of the song Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye from Aasha. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how tough the current times are, referring to the current Coronavirus crisis. Have a look at the video posted here.

