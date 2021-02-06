Ekta Kapoor Gives Sneak-peeks Into Party With Sussanne, Karishma Tanna & Other TV Stars

On February 5, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with her pals as she enjoyed a party with them. In the pictures, Kapoor can be spotted spending time with Sussanne Khan, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Irani, Ridhima Pandit, and several other television celebrities. In one of the pictures, Ekta can be seen posing happily with Sussanne and Sanaya.

Ekta Kapoor can be spotted donning a blue outfit in the pictures. A lip-smacking dinner spread can also be spotted in one of the pictures posted. The filmmaker shared the pictures with a series of heart emoticons. Fans in a huge number complimented on the pictures. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's photos.

Sussane Khan also shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. She shared the pictures with the caption, "The Supper Club.. games, laughter, and sports only..@ektarkapoor you are my Superdoll love. #lols #bigsmiles #patterns #healthycakes". Take a look at Sussanne Khan's photos.

Ekta Kapoor's funny video

Ekta Kapoor was seen treating her fans with a fun video. In the video, Ekta can be seen in a silky silver outfit with her hair left loose. She opted for a no-makeup look. She is seen roaming around various locations of her home while she making faces such as the wink face, the tongue out face, the smiley face, and more. She is also seen grooving to the beats of Lemonade (Instrumental) by The Sheen. The post was captioned with emojis. After posting the reel in the afternoon, Ekta deleted it later, but it was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Take a look at the video and fan reactions to her post below.

Ekta Kapoor shares trailer of Crashh

Ekta Kapoor had also shared the trailer of the new show along with a long message in her Instagram caption. She started her message by revealing that Crashh is based on a show that she had made herself back in 1997, which was titled Bandhan. Bandhan was, in turn, a show whose idea came to the producer after reading a newspaper article, she further revealed in the caption. The article was apparently the story of two siblings who had been separated due to illegal activities going inside an orphanage.

