Ekta Kapoor Treats Her Fans With A Funny Video, Makes Several Expressions | Watch

Ekta Kapoor was seen treating her fans with a fun video. She has a fan following of more than 3 million and her video received a lot of love from her fans and followers. In the video, she takes her fans through many faces of Ekta Kapoor. Read ahead to know more about Ekta’s mood swings.

Ekta Kapoor's videos

In the video, Ekta can be seen in a silky silver outfit with her hair left loose. She opted for the no-makeup look. She was seen roaming around various locations of her home while she making faces such as the wink face, the tongue out face, the smiley face and more. She was also seen grooving to the beats of Lemonade (Instrumental) by The Sheen. The post was captioned with emojis. After posting the reel in the afternoon, Ekta deleted it later, but it was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. Take a look at the video and fan reactions to her post below.

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show

On the work front, Ekta has recently launched a web series titled Crashh, which is based on the equation between siblings. On her Instagram, she shared the trailer of the new show along with a long message in her caption. She started her caption by revealing that Crashh is based on a show that she had made back in 1997, which was titled as Bandhan.

She further said that Bandhan was a show whose idea came to the producer after reading a newspaper article. The article was about the story of two siblings who had been separated due to illegal activities going inside an orphanage. In her caption, she also mentioned that Crashh will be streaming from February 14 on ALT Balaji and Zee5 premium.

More about Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s TV shows have been a huge hit among the audience. Some of her popular shows that gained immense popularity are Naagin, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jodha Akbar, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Pavitra Rishta, Dil Hi Toh Hai and more. Apart from the TV shows, some of her movies are Veere Di Wedding, Udta Punjab, Jabariya Jodi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai among others.

