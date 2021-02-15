Dinesh Vijan,Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali & Other Directors Meet Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

A group of Bollywood eminent filmmakers paid a visit to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar. They met and discussed ideas so as to resume shooting in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Read along to know more details about the meet.

A group of Filmmakers meet Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir

A delegation of Bollywood filmmakers led by producer Mahaveer Jain met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha & Nitishwar Kumar Ji, who is Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor. These included Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, who attended the meet in person while Rohit Shetty and a few more stayed connected over a phone call. This meeting was done to discuss the resuming of film shooting in the beautiful Kashmir Valley, aka “Heaven on Earth”.

The team of filmmakers shared and discussed ideas as well as various opportunities to revive Bollywood’s patronage with Kashmir. Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has given his nod and was very approving of these ideas. He has also ensured full cooperation from the state’s side in this regard.

The result of this will be some great content ranging from films to web series that will be shot in picturesque views and serene backgrounds around the state. Prior to this, quite a number of films have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir which include Mani Ratnam’s Roja of 1992, Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan starrer Mission Kashmir in 2000 as well as the Alia Bhatt featuring movie Highway. Some more of the movies which were shot in the state are Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bipasha Basu and Kunal Kapoor starrer Lamhaa, Minisha Lambaa’s debut film Yahaan was shot in Kashmir entirely.

Bollywood’s rendezvous with Kashmir goes back to the 1960s, Saira Banu’s debut film Junglee was shot in Kashmir. The 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali was also filmed in the beautiful state. A few movies have songs that were filmed in the location, which include Ishq Wala Love from Student of The Year and a Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan featuring song in 7 Khoon Maaf, while Rockstar also features a short portion filmed in Kashmir as Nargis Fakhri’s character was from the state.

