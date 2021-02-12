Shaheer Sheikh & Eisha Singh To Play The Leads In Ekta Kapoor's New Show: Reports

Looks like Shaheer Sheikh will be back on television soon. According to a report by TRP Updates, television actor Shaheer Sheikh along with Eisha Singh, have been approached to star in lead roles in Balaji Telefilms next venture. Reports claim that the story of the show might revolve around a doctor and a simple girl from a village.

Shaheer made his entry into acting with Disney Channel India's show Kya Mast Hai Life in which he played one of the lead roles of Vir Mehraa. last seen in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Rhea Sharma, the actor made his digital debut with Paurashpur.

Eisha Singh is an Indian television actress best known for portraying Rani Rajveer Singh in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Zara Ahmed in Ishq Subhan Allah. Eisha won several awards for her performance in Ishq Subhan Allah. She made her TV debut in the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed in which she played the lead role of Dhaani Tripathi for more than 300 episodes.

According to TRP Updates, Shaheer Sheikh and Eisha Singh have already been approached by Balaji Telefilms to star in Balaji's next venture on Zee TV. Whether the two actors have been confirmed for the roles, is yet to be disclosed. Ekta Kapoor's TV shows are usually some of the most awaited ones on the small screen as she usually gives the audience exactly what they want. Take a look at a trailer of one of Ekta Kapoor's TV shows that is slated to premiere on Feb 14.

Shaheer Sheikh's TV shows and more

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Eisha Singh are yet to speak about it. According to the report, the story of the upcoming TV serial is said to revolve around a doctor and a simple girl from a village. The story will apparently focus on how the duo will fall in love with each other.

Shaheer Sheikh's TV shows include his roles as the warrior prince Arjun in Mahabharat, Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Prince Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. Sheikh has also co-hosted the television talent show Asia's Got Talent with American singer, Marc Nelson. Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in the AltBalaji & Zee5 web series, Paurashpur, along with actors Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das and many more. You can check out a trailer for Paurashpur below.

