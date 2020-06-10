Ekta Kapoor Shares Favourite ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ Shayari, Pearl V Puri Goes 'wah Wah'

The Alt Balaji web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has returned with its third edition. The series has many incredible shayaris which has won hearts on the internet. Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her favourite shayaris from the series.

List of favourite Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain shayaris of Ekta Kapoor

On Ekta Kapoor's Instagram, the celebrity shared a series of her favourite Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain shayaris. Adding a caption to the post she said, "Kuch shayaris or life hacks keeping d mood. Of #kehnekohumsafarhain ! Tagging all my frns to post on story or feed a shayari @anitahassanandani @krystledsouza @tansworld @tanusridgupta @tanuj.garg @jaya_misra @mushtaqshiekh @lostboyjourney". Take a look:

Other celebrity friends of Ekta Kapoor praised her list of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain shayaris in the comment section. Gurdip Punjj wrote, "Kya baat haiðŸ‘Œ@ektarkapoor" while Pearl V Puri said, "Wah ðŸ‘wah ðŸ‘wah ðŸ‘". Check it out:

Ekta Kapoor on Instagram also shared her favourite song from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. She posted the video along with the caption, "Loved rawness of this voice n this song. Ishq Ke Junoon ki koi had nahi hoti & this unconditional passion for someone is portrayed in the song 'Tu Hi Tu' beautifully sung & written by @chinmayitripathi & composed by @kingshukchakravartyofficial. Listen to this track from #KehneKoHumsafarHain Season 3, streaming now on @altbalaji & @zee5premium. More episodes streaming on 1st July".

The video song, Tu Hi Tu has snippets of love scenes between the show's lead characters Rohit Mehra and Amaira. Throughout the length of the song, Amaira can be seen yearning for love from Rohit. However, their age gap and dynamics in life begs to differ.

In the song, Rohit has apparently broken up with Amaira. Tu Hi Tu also shows the highs and lows in Amaaira's life that she had to battle. The song also focusses on the concept of unrequited love or love that will never be fulfilled. There is also a particularly heartwrenching scene where Amaira wails as Rohit leaves her and goes away.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai released on June 6, 2020. It stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Aditi Vasudev and Gurdip Kohli in important roles. The series already seems to have garnered quite a lot of attention according to reports. It is available for streaming on the OTT platforms, AltBalaji and Zee5.

