Ekta Kapoor Makes Instagram Reel Debut With 'Naagin' Tune To Tease Hina Khan

On July 30, producer Ekta Kapoor shared her first Instagram reel, in which she was seen flaunting heavy hand jewellery while the viewers can hear the Naagin tune. As the video progressed further, Ekta Kapoor also shifted the camera to a few more pieces of jewellery. Instagramming the reel video, she wrote a caption, which read, "So here’s my first reel! @realhinakhan ... I’ve heard this tune before ! #Tease". Interestingly, the jewellery featured in the video was the same that was used by Hina Khan to shoot for the teaser of Naagin 5.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin reel for Hina Khan

Although the comment access was limited, the video post managed to garner more than 16k views within a couple of hours. On the other side, Hina Khan expressed her reaction through emoticons. Her comment also bagged more than 297 likes. Check out her reaction below:

Naagin 5's release details

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV unveiled the new teaser of the supernatural series. In the video, after a thunderous disaster, Hina Khan's character appears on the screen, through the face of a snake. She is seen sporting a fierce expression. On sharing the new teaser of Naagin 5, the makers wrote, "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera. Naagin 5 jald hi."

Even though the teaser did not divulge many details about her character, Hina Khan as Naagin received lots of love from fans. An amused fan wrote, "Arey waah! My all-time favourite Akshara (HINA KHAN). Very excited." Whereas, another user wrote, "Wow. Super excited for Hina." Naagin 5 cast details are yet-to-be-announced.

On the other side, Hina Khan's BTS selfies added fuel to the fire as she was seen sporting a Naagin look. She shared a trail of selfies from her vanity van. In the pics, Hina looks stunning in a never before seen avatar, accessorised with heavy jewellery and glittering makeup. As Hina is all set to play the role of 'Sarvasestha Naagin', she wrote, "She is coming.(sic)"

