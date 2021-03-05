Ekta Kapoor Meets Jaipur Princess Divya Kumari Ahead Of 'The Married Woman' Release

Ekta Kapoor with the cast of her upcoming series met the Jaipur Princess Divya Kumari while on a tour to promote The Married Woman. The promotions of the highly anticipated web series starring Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra are in full swing with Ekta Kapoor meeting high profiled personalities while on the tour in Jaipur. Ekta and the cast had a chance to meet the royal member of Jaipur and also had a pleasant tea with them.

Ekta Kapoor meets Jaipur Princess Divya Kumari

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her meeting with Princess Divya Kumari. Accompanying Ekta were her leading ladies, Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in beautiful attires. In the picture uploaded by Ekta, The Married Woman ladies can be seen posing along with the Princess with big smiles on their faces. Ekta also shared a couple of pictures of their meeting on her Instagram stories.

The producer sang high praises of the Princess in the caption writing that she met 'the most affable, gentle yet strong and self-assured princess'. Ekta also wrote that there is no better way to kickstart the journey of The Married Woman 'than meeting with these strong women'. The Married Woman will be available for streaming to the audience on the 8th of March on International Women's Day.

Pic Credit: Ekta Kapoor Instagram.

Patralekha and others drop a comment

Actress Patralekhaa dropped heart emojis under Ekta's post like several other fans who liked the picture. Many fans complimented the cast members of the web series as one fan commented 'Beautiful Ekta' under the picture. It was evident from the comment section that fans were loving Ekta's efforts to promote her upcoming web series.

Who is Princess Divya Kumari?

Divya Kumari is an Indian politician and the last daughter of Maharaj of Jaipur Sawai Bhawani Singh. She is also a member of the Indian Parliament from the Rajsamand parliamentary seat and a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party. She was married to Narendra Singh with whom she had three kids.

