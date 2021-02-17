Ridhi Dogra Shares Details About Her Character Of Astha From 'The Married Woman'

The Married Woman is an upcoming web series set in the ’90s based on a married woman. The Married Woman casts Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in lead roles. Ridhi Dogra recently took to Instagram to share more about her character in the show. Sharing a poster from the show, she penned down a heartwarming note in her caption.

Ridhi Dogra's Instagram post

Ridhi shared a poster on Instagram and described her character, Astha from the upcoming web series The Married Woman. She captioned her post saying that from the moment she started till the last moment she played the character, she was awed by Astha's resilience in silence. It reminded her of the quintessential Indian woman who on the outside might seem ordinary but once one stepped into their world, one would be bowled over by their extraordinary character and strength. She further said, “Astha is you. And I salute you!”

Describing her character further, she said that Astha was a "perfect woman", timid and loyal to her family. A daughter, a wife, a mother. She had undertaken many roles in her life, but whilst pleasing everyone she had lost her individuality. She wrote, “This is the journey of Astha, #TheMarriedWoman who is everyone’s, but her own.”

More about The Married Woman

A few days ago, Monica Dogra also took to Instagram to introduce her character. Speaking of her character, Peeplika, she said that in her wildest imagination she could have not expected to play such a character that asked her to dive into the subtlest and most tender parts of her being, confront her demons, and broke down her walls of self-limitation. She said that playing Peeplika broke her open. It was an honour and privilege to experience becoming so undone.

Describing more of her character, she said Peeplika was a woman who burns fiercely. For art, for humanity, for love. She was impulsive, brave, bold, most importantly free from the conditioning of society. In love, Peepli chose soul and not gender. She was the reason Astha found her will to look within and seek herself.

The trailer of The Married Woman was out on February 13. The web series is based on Manju Kapur's book of the same name. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from March 8, 2021. Take a look at the trailer below.

