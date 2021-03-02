Ridhi Dogra And Monica Dogra Flaunt Ravishing Looks, Earn Comment From Ekta Kapoor

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra upped their style game as they showed off their looks in an Instagram post. The two actors who will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's The Married Woman shared their looks for the promotions of their upcoming series. Producer Ekta Kapoor commented on the duo's picture with hearts and fire emojis.

See Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra's photos here:

Ridhi Dogra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with Monica Dogra before interacting with the press regarding The Married Woman's release. In Ridhi Dogra's photos, the two actors chose to wear colour and flowy outfits. In the caption, Ridhi introduced themselves as their characters, Astha and Peepli.

Ridhi Dogra wore a saree with red, pink, blue and black stripes with flower details and an animal print blouse. She tied her hair up in a high ponytail and kept her makeup minimal. She accessorised her look with gold statement earrings. Monica Dogra styled her long hair in flowy beach waves. She wore a long maxi dress to compliment her tall figure and red strappy stiletto heels. She finished off her look with a chunky gold necklace and simple earrings.

Ekta Kapoor commented on their picture with fire emojis and hearts. Fans loved Ridhi Dogra's photos as they complimented her outfit. Some fans even left tons of heart emojis for Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra.

Know more about Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra's upcoming show:

The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur's book of the same name. In the series, Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Astha, a married woman with two children. Astha is a part of an unhappy marriage with her husband, Hemant, played by Suhaas Ahuja. She sets off on a journey to find herself as she feels trapped in a life determined by society.

She meets Peeplika played by Monica Dogra, a younger woman, and spends most of her time with her. Astha realises that she falls in love with Peeplika despite being in a marriage with Hemant. The Married Woman cast members also include Samridhi Dewan, Nabeel Ahmed, Imaad Shah and Divya Seth Shah among others. The Married Woman's release date is March 8, 2021, on Alt Balaji.

