Ekta Kapoor Confirms Rashami Desai Was A “special Appearance” In Naagin 4

Producer of the hit television series, Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram, to share updates about the supernatural fantasy thriller as the rumour mills were rolling on the future of the show. While doing so, Ekta Kapoor also spilt the beans about the upcoming season Naagin 5. The video that was uploaded hinted about the end of Naagin 4.

ALSO READ| 'Aye Ganpat, Chal Wapis Aa': Ekta Kapoor On 13 Years Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Rashami Desai's Special appearance on Naagin 4

Rashami Desai made a grand entry in Naagin 4 after the show took a year leap. Essaying the role of Shalaka, Rashami Desai marries Nia Sharma’s husband. Talking about the characters, Ekta Kapoor shared in the video that Rashami Desai’s character was a special appearance in the show. She also thanked all the actors including Nia Sharma, Anita Hassandani and more for being a part of the fantasy thriller.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek And Other TV Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy Or Adoption

Naagin 5

The video begins with Ekta Kapoor addressing the issue about how speculations have been raised regarding the plot and actors of Naagin 4. Ekta Kapoor was seen saying how Naagin 4 will soon come to an end. Not only that, she further added how Naagin 4 will be wrapped in 4 episodes with an amazing ending. According to Ekta Kapoor, one cannot a start story in the middle and hence creators have a fantastic end in mind for the viewers. Ekta also disclosed how Naagin 5 will start immediately after the on-going season ends.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor's List Of Awards And Accolades That She Has Received Over The Years

Here's how Nia Sharma reacted:

Soon after the video was out Nia Sharma, dropped a comment praising the producer for being considerate and personally reaching out to everyone. Ekta Kapoor also replied back thanking all the actors for doing a fantastic job. Have a look at it here:

Naagin 4 revolves around the life of a woman who is also a shape-shifting serpent. She is fighting evil to protect the ultimate source of power, the Naagmani. The show features Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in prominent roles along with Nia Sharma who made an exit. The shoot of the show is on a standstill due to the pandemic. However, the reassuring video by the producer has made fans excited to watch the end of the on-going season.

ALSO READ| Is Rashami Desai No Longer A Part Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' Cast? Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.