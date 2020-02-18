Ekta Kapoor Says That Many Indian Women Started Making Decisions After Watching Her Shows

Ekta Kapoor is known for changing the face of Indian television and producing some of the most populer television dramas of all times. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ekta Kapoor talked about how her shows influenced women across the country in a positive way.

Ekta Kapoor says that Indian women began taking decisions after watching her shows

During an interview with a leading daily, Ekta Kapoor accepted the fact that her shows were heavily stylized and melodramatic. However, she also said that these shows helped empower women in India. Ekta stated that her shows actually gave Indian women a voice. She added that there was a research that showed that after cable penetration, from about 2001 to 2005, which was when her shows ran, for the first time in India, women started making decisions on family issues.

Ekta Kapoor further said that this had never happened before. It was directly linked to the fact that she made the women in her shows the protagonist and made them strong and willful. She then talked about a song in Kkusum, called Beti Ke Roop Mein Beta Mila, where the daughter was compared to a son. However, Ekta Kapoor added that in hindsight, the very idea that a bread-winning woman should be compared to a man reeked of patriarchy.

But, Ekta Kapoor also claimed that at that time, they were fighting a different war. She wanted to gain acceptance for the idea that it was fine for girls to support their parents financially. Ekta Kapoor was also recently honoured with the Padma Shri Award, for her contribution to the Indian television industry.

