Watch: Ekta Kapoor Showcases Her Fun And Intimate Persona Through These Instagram Posts

Ekta Kapoor is often called as television czarina as she has produced over 130 Indian soap operas under her production banner called Balaji Telefilms Limited as of yet. Ekta is often regarded as a respectable TV celebrity, currently being the creative head of Balaji Telefilms including ALT Balaji. However, not many know her fun and chirpy side. Take a look at some of the best instances where one can see a different side to the Padma Shri awardee Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor Instagram posts showing her fun side

Ekta Kapoor shared a video of her son Ravie Kapoor having a fun time with his 'mamas' (maternal uncle) Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. While the two mamas are trying hard to distract Ravie, he is busy concentrating on Neelam Kothari. Take a look at the fun video.

Ekta Kapoor showed the behind the scenes of her house party where she was celebrating her mother Shobha Kapoor's birthday. Ekta Kapoor can be seen having a gala time with her TV celeb friends.

Ekta Kapoor recently celebrated her son's first birthday and was seen being comfortable with the media taking pics of his son. Earlier to this, Ekta had always been hiding her son by covering his face but this time she was more forthcoming. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt post sharing all the intimate times she spent with her family, her son, and all her closest friends including prominent celebs like Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar. Take a look at this intimate video she shared when her son turned 1.

