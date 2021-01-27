Ekta Kapoor Pens Adorable Birthday Wishes For Son Ravie, Calls Him Her 'landmark Gift'

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie ringed in his second birthday on January 27 and to make the day extra special for him, Ekta penned an adorable post. She took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of the two where they can be seen smiling while posing for the selfie. While captioning the post, she expressed her joy in being a mother to such an amazing boy.

Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie on birthday

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu." Apart from Ekta, her brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor was also quick enough to wish the little one on the joyous occasion. He shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing with the little one. The video was recorded by Ekta that showed Ravie cuddling in the arms of Tusshar and enjoying himself. On the other hand, the Laxmii actor recalled some old memories of Ravie’s childhood where he used to hold on to his fingers and never let him go away from him. While captioning the post, Tusshar wrote, “#HappybirthdayRavie. My second-born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding! #angel #love #ravie #birthday.”

Ekta welcomed Ravie via surrogacy in January 2019. She frequently updates fans with some amazing videos and pictures of her son from their cute shenanigans at home. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Ekta who spent her time with the little one at home shared quirky and splendid videos of the moments spent with Ravie while playing, dancing, and having great fun. Ekta received wishes from her friend and followers from all across including actress turned politician Smriti Irani, Shweta Tiwari, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassnandani, and many more who showered their blessings and love on the little one.

