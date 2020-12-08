Ekta Kapoor Goes On A Drive With Son Ravie, Says 'Driving I Don’t Sun With The Son!'

On December 8, 2020, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video while travelling with her son Ravie. In the video, Ekta can be seen twinning with her son Ravie as both of them wore the orange coloured outfit. Ekta smiled at the camera while young Ravie is busy drinking milk. She added a humorous caption to the post.

Ekta Kapoor shares a video traveling with her son

In the short video clip, Ekta can be seen sitting in the front seat of her car while her son Ravie is seated in the backseat with his nanny. Her caption read, “Driving I don’t sun with the son!” Many of her fans were quick to like the post and dropped lovely comments. A fan wrote, “So beautiful” with a heart-eye face emoticon. Another one commented, “Ma’am you are very beautiful” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Both of u r luking very cute”.

Ekta Kapoor is an active social media user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another post, Ekta shared a video of her son Ravie dancing to the tunes of Genda Phool. In the caption, she wrote, "Fav song of my fav boy! ) also '#gendaphool'! How music has no language!!!" Many of her fans dropped lovely comments and complimented her. A fan wrote, "You are a very loving, humble and a kind person" while another one commented, "Music can lift up anyone's feet to dance" with red hearts. A user called her 'Queen of Indian Television' and dropped heart-eye face emoticons. Another user commented, "Really Ekta you are best i appreciate your choice".

On November 1, 2020, she shared an adorable picture with her son. In the caption she wrote, “U my love are a catch… I’m just messy distress sale!!! ‘#brokenbutbeautiful’, ‘#myboy’, ‘#babyR’, ‘#R’”. Many of her friends from the entertainment industry including Gautami Kapoor, Dhami Drashti, Neha Iyer, Aamna Sharif, Ruchika Kapoor and others showered love in the comments. Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “My pumpkin” with hugging face emoji. Smriti Irani dropped several red hearts. Dimple Jhangiani Asrani dropped hugging face and kissing face emoticons. Rohit Roy commented, “Awwwwwww what a cute picture” with red hearts. Akshay Dogra too wrote, “Look at the chubbles!!”

