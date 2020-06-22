'Naagin' New Season Featuring Rashami Desai & Nia Sharma Coming Soon, Makers Drop Teaser

Ekta Kapoor has released the trailer for her much-awaited series Naagin. The show was considered to be one of the most loved shows on Indian television and the viewership saw a huge spike when the show aired in previous seasons, according to a news portal. However, the shooting schedules were halted due to the pandemic situation and hence fans did not expect another season to return anytime soon. However, the teaser dropped by Ekta Kapoor and her team has made the audiences excited for the new series.

Ekta Kapoor releases a new teaser for upcoming Naagin season

The post shared by Ekta Kapoor had the caption that said some big secret is going to be revealed through the upcoming series. She also mentioned that the wait for the much-awaited Naagin season is now finally over. As the video opens, a ruined building can be spotted and a lady moving towards an old temple. Soon, viewers are introduced to Rashami Desai who will be playing a pivotal role in this season. Along with her, a few other actors are also spotted and towards the end viewers catch a glimpse of Nia Sharma as well. However, an unknown figure walks through the ruins in the video and does not reveals its face. Viewers were confused as to who could that mysterious person be.

Rashami Desai had earlier spoken about joining the cast of Naagin and expressed how excited she was to be a part of a huge project such as that, according to a news portal. Further on, Rashami Desai’s fans have also been fairly excited to watch the actor on the popular show. As soon as the makers shared the teaser, her fans poured in with tremendous love for the actor and expressed how excited they are to watch Rashami in the new Naagin season. Nia Sharma too will be continuing her role in Naagin and her fans are quite excited to see her in the series. The makers have just mentioned that the season is coming soon to the network, however, they have not provided any information as to when it may finally go on air. Fans have been eager to know how the stories can be played out further now that a few new faces have joined the story.

