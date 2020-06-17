Varun Sood To Feature In The Next Instalment Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'?

Producer of the hit television series, Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram, to share an update about the supernatural fantasy thriller. As rumour mills on the future of the show, Ekta Kapoor was seen spilling beans about the upcoming season Naagin 5. Now, recent media reports suggest that Roadies fame Varun Sood will feature in Naagin 5.

As per recent media reports, the star of reality television game shows, Varun Sood will be essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy series Naagin 5. However, the reports have not been confirmed by the actor yet. Producer Ekta Kapoor also hasn’t revealed anything about the Naagin 5 cast so far. If media reports are to believed, then Varun Sood will soon star in one of the most-watched television series.

Ekta Kapoor recently shared an update about the supernatural show saying that Rashami Desai’s character in the show was a special appearance. Rashami Desai made a grand entry in Naagin 4 after the show took a year leap. Essaying the role of Shalaka, Rashami Desai marries Nia Sharma’s husband. In the video, Ekta also thanked all the actors including Nia Sharma, Anita Hassandani and others for being a part of the fantasy thriller.

The video begins with Ekta Kapoor addressing the issue about how speculations have been raised regarding the plot and actors of Naagin 4. Ekta Kapoor was seen saying that Naagin 4 will soon come to an end. Not only that, she further added that Naagin 4 will be wrapped in 4 episodes with an amazing ending. According to Ekta Kapoor, one cannot a start story in the middle and hence creators have a fantastic end in store for the viewers. Ekta also disclosed that Naagin 5 will start immediately after the on-going season ends.

About Varun Sood

VJ Varun Sood rose to tremendous fame for his stints in reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and Ace of Space. During the shows, his personal life was in major controversies. The actor was last seen in Ace of Space wherein he was seen confessing his love for Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal. Now fans of the star are awaiting confirmation about his role in Naagin 5.

