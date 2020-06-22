Rashami Desai Shares Hilarious Video Showing How Her Mother Reacted To Eclipse; Watch

Before being a part of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai made a name for herself with her charm and cute antics on and off-screen. Rashami Desai, in her time in lockdown, is seen enjoying herself at home making TikTok videos to keep her fans entertained. In the past few months, she has made several videos that have been very relatable to fans. One of her latest posts on Instagram will also make one laugh as she tells the story of every desi household.

Rashami Desai's hilarious video on eclipse

On June 21, Rashami Desai shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen sporting a white printed Kurti and oxidised pearl earrings. In the video, she is showing the story of who when one member of the house tries to watch the solar eclipse and how their mother react to them doing it. Take a look at it here.

At the beginning of the video, Rashami Desai is seen looking at the weather outside and is trying to see the eclipse. But all of a sudden she closes the curtain as she feels her mom will shout on her. She captioned the picture and wrote "Solar Eclipses dekhni thi.. Mummy se daant padh gayiðŸŒš (to shut the curtains, it’s not safe to see it) ðŸ˜ #LeIndianMoms #SolarEclipse2020".

Apart from this Rashami Desai, recently took to her Twitter and asked people to refrain from trolling. She also shared on how people who do not have anything positive to say should not troll artists. She then also mentioned how trolls affect an artist’s emotions.

In her tweet, she expressed how there is a limit for people to troll and make fun of any person. She then added on how people might not know how it affects or in what way it affects the artists. She then added that if trollers do not like someone then they should not visit the profiles of those stars and keep their bad feeling to themselves. She ended her tweet by writing the hashtag "live and let live". Take a look at the tweet here.

Recently Rashami also told her fans that she is learning photography and how much fun it is. She did this with an Instagram post and wrote "I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn ðŸ˜ðŸ–¤ðŸ’›ðŸ’«ðŸ™ðŸ»

#tbt #learning #photography #nature #alwaysatitsbest #ImKind #BeKind #liveletlive". Take a look at Rashami Desai's post here.

