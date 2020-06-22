'Naagin 3' Actor Pearl V Puri Wishes To Make His Bollywood Debut Opposite These Actors

TV actor Pearl V Puri has established himself as one of the most popular names on Indian television. The actor has also amassed a massive fan-following with his performances on shows like Naagin 3 and Bepannah Pyaar. According to media reports, Pearl has been leaving subtle hints to his fans that he may soon make his Bollywood debut.

Even though the actor did not make any revelation about his film, his die-hard fans are overjoyed with this news. In an interview with an online portal, the actor revealed opposite which actors he would like to make his Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Naagin 3' Actor Pearl V Puri Helps More Than 100 Spot Boys Financially During Lockdown

Pearl V Puri to make his debut soon?

Talking to the portal, the Naagin 3 actor revealed that he would like to make his debut opposite gen-next actors Tara Sutaria and Alaya F who also made their debut with the films Student Of The Year 2 as well as Jawaani Jaaneman respectively. Pearl revealed Tara saying that he really likes her and that she is extremely good with her craft. He further spoke about Alaya saying that he is fond of her work amongst the gen-next actors. The Naagin actor also added that he is eager to know opposite whom he will go on to make his Bollywood debut in the future.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares Favourite ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ Shayari, Pearl V Puri Goes 'wah Wah

Pearl was also quipped about which actor tends to inspire him the most. The actor added that there is no name for him in particular but went on to say that everyone from Amitabh Bachchan to Tiger Shroff has done a fantastic job and that there are many things that one can learn from them. The Naagin 3 actor added that there is a lot of hard work that goes behind making a movie and that he wishes to entertain his fans with the best of his works as they tend to invest money and faith in their favourite celebs.

Also Read: Naagin 3' Actor Surbhi Jyoti Posts Photo On IG With "need A Hair Spa" Expression

Pearl V Puri helped spot boys financially during the pandemic

Recently, the Bepannah Pyaar actor was also lauded for helping 100 spot boys some of which also included crew members of his show Naagin 3 financially during the pandemic. The actor had revealed to a daily that he got some calls from spot boys who were undergoing financial crisis owing to the lockdown. He added that he made a list of 100 such spot boys and transferred money to their accounts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.