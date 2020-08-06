List Of Ekta Kapoor's Popular Shows Starring Actor Hiten Tejwani

Hiten Tejwani is a popular Indian TV actor who is known for his impeccable work in some of the most popular TV shows. He is well-known for his iconic roles in serials such as Kutumb, Pavitra Rishta, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Ghar Ek Mandir among others. He kick-started his Television acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s Sony TV show Ghar Ek Mandir. Later, he collaborated with the producer for several of her shows. So, here is a list of Ekta Kapoor's shows that featured Hiten Tejwani.

Also read | Actor Hiten Tejwani Announces India's First Commercial Short Film Shot During Lockdown

Ekta Kapoor's shows starring Hiten Tejwani

Ghar Ek Mandir

Ghar Ek Mandir was a popular television show that aired on Sony TV in the year 2000. The show was directed by Yatindra Rawat and produced by the popular production house, Balaji Telefilms LTD and Ekta Kapoor. The show starred Ram Kapoor as Rahul and Gautami Kapoor as Aanchal in the lead roles, along with Hiten Tejwani as Gautam, Shweta Kawatra as Mala, Aman Verma as Prem, and Manish Goel in the supporting roles.

Also read | Gauri Pradhan Wishes 'soulmate' Hiten Tejwani With An Adorable Picture On His Birthday

Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was created by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms which aired on Star Plus. This popular romantic show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead characters of the show. The story of the show, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, followed the love story of Anurag and Prerna, but due to some of the other problems in their lives, they are always separated throughout their lives.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial which achieved a number of accolades under the best daily series and the most popular series title was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in the lead along with a huge ensemble cast. Prominent TV actor Ronit Roy played the lead role of Mihir Virani while Hiten Tejwani played the role of Karan Virani. Mihir Virani was Tulsi's husband and Hiten Tejwani was Mandira and Mihir’s son and Tulsi’s step-son. Both the characters were the most loved characters of the show by the audiences.

Also read | All Reality TV Shows 'Beyhadh' Actor Jennifer Winget Has Been A Part Of

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Kahiin Toh Hoga was a serial that followed the story of five sisters who are brought up with middle-class values. The eldest sister Kashish falls for a rich entrepreneur named Sujal, uninformed that he will be liable for ruining her life. The serial Kahiin Toh Hoga starred Aamna Sharif as Kashish, Rajeev Khandelwal as Sujal Garewal, and Rohit Bakshi as Piyush Raheja. Hiten Tejwani was seen in the role of Pratham, who was Sujal’s friend.

Also read | Indian Television Off-screen Couples Adored By Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.