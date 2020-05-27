Shivin Narang Roped In To Play The Lead In 'Naagin 5'? Read Details Here

Naagin is one of the most loved TV shows right now. It has everything that makes it the show everyone loves. It was recently reported by a media portal that post lockdown, the show will be undergoing a revamp. It was also reported that we will be seeing new faces in the series. While faces change, storylines also will be changing for the hit show. While not much is known about the series, recent news about the cast of the show has come forward. Read here to know more about it.

Shivin Narang roped in to play the lead in Naagin 5?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Naagin 4's lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria expressed that he believes the show is going to wrap-up post lockdown. He also added that he knows that all shows come to end and said that it is going to happen in the industry he is working in. Kumeria said that he was expecting this to happen given the current situation. He further revealed that it has happened with him on a lot of shows. He is okay with that and hopefully, something else will come up for him to do.

After the departure of Kumeria, it was reported that Shivin Narang has been in talks to join the show as the lead. Shivin has worked in series like Beyhadh 2, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera amongst others. Other than this, Shivin has been keeping busy and posting pictures of himself on his social media.

In one of his latest posts, he shared a new look of himself. He is seen as Charlie Chaplin in the black and white picture he shared. He captioned the picture and wrote "My New look for ..... 🎩 .#shivinnarang #toothbrush #moustache #1/3 #charliechaplin #hitler #blackandwhite #ilikeit". Take a look at his post here to know more.

Shivin Naranag made another headline in the past weekend where he expressed his decision of choosing Beyhadh 2 over Bigg Boss 13. He then also expressed he would choose fiction dramas over reality shows. He then added that he chooses a show dependent on his role and not the popularity of the show. Shivin also added that he has no regrets for rejecting Bigg Boss 13. He also added that he wants to showcase his craft and skills through his serials. Now that it has been reported that he will be seen in Naagin 5, fans are excited to see him in the series.

