The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ekta Kapoor Reveals The Face Of Her Son, Ravie, On His First Birthday; See Pictures

Television News

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie, has recently turned a year old. On the occasion of his birthday, Ekta revealed his face. Check out the pictures, videos and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
ekta kapoor

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a baby boy, Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy. Many fans and admirers were eagerly waiting to see his face for a long time. Now as Ravie turns a year old, Ekta revealed his first photo. Read to know more

Also Read | Smriti Irani Sends Cute B'Day Wish For Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie, Hilarious Banter Ensues

Ekta Kapoor reveals face of his son Ravie Kapoor

On the occasion of Ravie Kapoor’s first birthday, January 26, 2020, Ekta posted an adorable video on her social media handles. It starts with the iconic song of Jeetendra, Ravie's grandfather, Baar Baar din yeh aaye, from Farz. The video has several visuals of Ravie with friends and family, see it below.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, This Is Andheri' Gaffe Leaves Ekta Kapoor Saying 'Poor Me'

A day before Ravie’s birthday, Tushar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor kept a party for his cousin brother, as mentioned by Ekta in her tweet. She uploaded a video which Ekta was seen cutting a cake with Vikas Gupta, while Jeetendra was holding Ravie. Check out the video.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' To See Comeback Of Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor Reveals With Insta Post

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia along with their sons arrived for the party. Esha Deol with elder daughter Radhya, Pragya Kapoor with her son, Ayush Sharma with his son and Surveen Chawla also attended the bash. Tusshar Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also posted a picture of Ekta with her one-year-old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on

Also Read | Monica Dogra And Ridhi Dogra To Play Lovers In Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Web Series

Recently Ekta Kapoor has been announced to be honoured with Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian honour in India. She also tweeted an image where she mentioned that it is overwhelming and emotional. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar will also receive the accolade.

Ekta Kapoor has been termed as the television Czarina of the industry by many as she has helped to exhibited more than 100 characters in Indian Television. His contribution to the fields of arts and entertainment has received praises. Ekta is also popular for her K-serials that always have had a long run at the small screen.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA