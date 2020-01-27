Ekta Kapoor Reveals The Face Of Her Son, Ravie, On His First Birthday; See Pictures

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a baby boy, Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy. Many fans and admirers were eagerly waiting to see his face for a long time. Now as Ravie turns a year old, Ekta revealed his first photo. Read to know more

Ekta Kapoor reveals face of his son Ravie Kapoor

On the occasion of Ravie Kapoor’s first birthday, January 26, 2020, Ekta posted an adorable video on her social media handles. It starts with the iconic song of Jeetendra, Ravie's grandfather, Baar Baar din yeh aaye, from Farz. The video has several visuals of Ravie with friends and family, see it below.

Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began. writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid. being a mother was not easy. a life long commitment. u came smiled n I knew. I finally belonged! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me. pic.twitter.com/O5Wr3VPqSe — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 27, 2020

A day before Ravie’s birthday, Tushar Kapoor’s son Laksshya Kapoor kept a party for his cousin brother, as mentioned by Ekta in her tweet. She uploaded a video which Ekta was seen cutting a cake with Vikas Gupta, while Jeetendra was holding Ravie. Check out the video.

Laquuuuu kept a bday party for his baby brother a day before his bday ( tom) ! Thanku everyone for all d wishes in advance ! pic.twitter.com/ybYyykZlb6 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 26, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia along with their sons arrived for the party. Esha Deol with elder daughter Radhya, Pragya Kapoor with her son, Ayush Sharma with his son and Surveen Chawla also attended the bash. Tusshar Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also posted a picture of Ekta with her one-year-old.

Recently Ekta Kapoor has been announced to be honoured with Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian honour in India. She also tweeted an image where she mentioned that it is overwhelming and emotional. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar will also receive the accolade.

Ekta Kapoor has been termed as the television Czarina of the industry by many as she has helped to exhibited more than 100 characters in Indian Television. His contribution to the fields of arts and entertainment has received praises. Ekta is also popular for her K-serials that always have had a long run at the small screen.

